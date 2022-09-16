Extra Space Storage acquires Storage Express for $590M to expand national portfolio
Sep. 16, 2022 8:16 AM ETExtra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) on Friday has completed its purchase of Storage Express, which owns 107 remote storage properties across Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky, for approximately $590.0M.
- The acquisition included all Storage Express assets, including trademarks, contracts, licenses, intellectual property and 14 future development sites, in a move that will expand EXR's national portfolio and operating platform.
- Furthermore, the REIT acquired a storage software operating platform dubbed E-Tracker, which supports Storage Express locations.
- "In addition to increased scale, this acquisition provides a new growth channel for Extra Space Storage to add smaller, remote-managed stores in both new and existing markets through acquisition and third-party management," said Extra Space Storage CEO Joe Margolis.
- The deal was funded partly by the issuance of $125.0M in operating partnership units, with the cash balance drawn from its credit facilities, the company said.
- EXR shares ticked up 0.3% in premarket trading.
- Previously, (Aug. 19) Extra Space Storage declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share.
