Extra Space Storage acquires Storage Express for $590M to expand national portfolio

Sep. 16, 2022 8:16 AM ETExtra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Man Moving Boxes in Storage Unit

SeventyFour/iStock via Getty Images

  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) on Friday has completed its purchase of Storage Express, which owns 107 remote storage properties across Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky, for approximately $590.0M.
  • The acquisition included all Storage Express assets, including trademarks, contracts, licenses, intellectual property and 14 future development sites, in a move that will expand EXR's national portfolio and operating platform.
  • Furthermore, the REIT acquired a storage software operating platform dubbed E-Tracker, which supports Storage Express locations.
  • "In addition to increased scale, this acquisition provides a new growth channel for Extra Space Storage to add smaller, remote-managed stores in both new and existing markets through acquisition and third-party management," said Extra Space Storage CEO Joe Margolis.
  • The deal was funded partly by the issuance of $125.0M in operating partnership units, with the cash balance drawn from its credit facilities, the company said.
  • EXR shares ticked up 0.3% in premarket trading.
  • Previously, (Aug. 19) Extra Space Storage declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.