Gentherm collaborates with HARMAN to balance driver alertness, car features

Sep. 16, 2022 8:25 AM ETGentherm Incorporated (THRM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) has announced a partnership with HARMAN International to evolve the driver alertness and well-being features in future versions of HARMAN Ready Care.
  • The collaboration will explore using Gentherm’s innovative thermal management technologies to create the optimal balance between maintaining a driver’s desired personal comfort while remaining alert and safe on the road.
  • Gentherm and HARMAN share a human-centric approach in understanding and delivering advanced solutions that balances a driver’s personal well-being, while helping keep them alert and safe.
  • "Through our partnership with Gentherm we see the opportunity to collaborate with an industry leader in thermal management technologies to evolve the alertness and well-being features in future versions of Ready Care, advancing our promise of delivering consumer experiences at automotive grade,” said Armin Prommersberger, Senior VP, Automotive Product Management at HARMAN International.

