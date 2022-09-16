Gentherm collaborates with HARMAN to balance driver alertness, car features
Sep. 16, 2022 8:25 AM ETGentherm Incorporated (THRM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) has announced a partnership with HARMAN International to evolve the driver alertness and well-being features in future versions of HARMAN Ready Care.
- The collaboration will explore using Gentherm’s innovative thermal management technologies to create the optimal balance between maintaining a driver’s desired personal comfort while remaining alert and safe on the road.
- Gentherm and HARMAN share a human-centric approach in understanding and delivering advanced solutions that balances a driver’s personal well-being, while helping keep them alert and safe.
- "Through our partnership with Gentherm we see the opportunity to collaborate with an industry leader in thermal management technologies to evolve the alertness and well-being features in future versions of Ready Care, advancing our promise of delivering consumer experiences at automotive grade,” said Armin Prommersberger, Senior VP, Automotive Product Management at HARMAN International.
