UPS, CPRX and VLTA among pre market losers
- FedEx (FDX) -20% analysts rush to downgrade, cut estimates after surprise 'massive miss'.
- Aditxt (ADTX) -19%.
- Comera Life Sciences (CMRA) -18%.
- Getty Images Holdings (GETY) -18%.
- NCR Corp. (NCR) -15% ends sale process, to separate into two companies.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) -13%.
- HeartBeam (BEAT) -9%.
- Hempacco (HPCO) -9%.
- Huntsman (HUN) -8% cuts Q3 adj. EBITDA outlook amid lower demand, high costs.
- Addentax Group (ATXG) -6%.
- Party City Holdco (PRTY) -7%.
- Core & Main (CNM) -6% announces upsize and pricing of secondary offering.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) -5%.
- Precipio (PRPO) -6%.
- United Parcel Service (UPS) -6%.
- Volta (VLTA) -5%.
