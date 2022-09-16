Amryt growth hormone disorder drug Mycapssa gets EMA panel nod for EU approval
Sep. 16, 2022 8:29 AM ETAmryt Pharma plc (AMYT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Amryt's (NASDAQ:AMYT) Mycapssa (octreotide capsules) in the EU as a maintenance therapy of acromegaly in patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.
- Acromegaly is a disorder characterized by the pituitary gland producing too much growth hormone during adulthood. The bones in the hands, feet and face become bigger.
- The decision of the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called MPOWERED.
- The European Commission (EC), which generally follows the opinion of the CHMP, will now decide on the drug's approval.
- The EC decision is expected within within 67 days, the company said in a Sept. 16 press release.
- "The CHMP recommendation for approval of Mycapssa is a very significant development for acromegaly sufferers in Europe and Mycapssa would be the first and only oral somatostatin analog approved in the EU," said Amryt CEO Joe Wiley.
