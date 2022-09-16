Susquehanna downgrades DXC Technology, Infosys on industrywide demand challenges

Susquehanna lowered the ratings on IT companies, DXC Technology (DXC) and Infosys (INFY), to Neutral from Positive, but maintained the Positive rating on EPAM Systems (EPAM).

The agency lowered the price target on all the 3 companies. DXC price target was lowered to $31 from $39, while INFY price target was reduced to $20 from $29. EPAM price target was downgraded to $475 from $496.

"It is early still, but industrywide demand challenges may be surfacing in a growing number of verticals and service lines, and there seems to be a shortage of large deals," an analyst note said.

For INFY, Susquehanna said while some new contracts may have better pricing, renewal pricing is difficult.

The agency notes that a companywide variable pay cap at 70% may save 80 basis points for the company in FQ1'23 margins. But could be a way to encourage greater voluntary attrition.

FQ2'23 revenues could be at $4.56B (vs. prior estimate of $4.51B and consensus of $4.58B) and FY23 revenues could be $18.13B (vs. prior estimate of $18.54B and consensus of $18.16B).

For FY24, the revenues could come in at $19.58B (vs. consensus of $20.19B).

Meanwhile, DXC is making progress, but industry trends are a potential headwind, the report said.

The agency is slightly below consensus on FQ2'23 and FY23 revenues and margins. FQ2'23 revenues are estimated to be $3.57B (vs. prior estimate of $3.67B and consensus of $3.58B), while FY23 revenues at $14.61B (vs. prior estimate of $14.96B and consensus of $14.67B).

For FY24, revenues are expected to be $14.25B (vs. consensus of $14.67B).

EPAM FQ3 revenue estimates stand at $1.21B (vs. prior estimate of $1.27B and consensus of $1.22B) and FY22 revenue estimates at $4.83B (vs. prior estimate of $4.97B and consensus of $4.88B).

EPAM's FY23 revenue estimates stand at $5.81B (vs. consensus of $5.97B).

EPAM shares were trading -0.99%, INFY -3.26% and DXC -2.62% pre-market.