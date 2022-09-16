Takeda wins EU nod for antiviral targeting cytomegalovirus
Sep. 16, 2022 8:33 AM ETTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Takeda (NYSE:TAK) announced Friday that an expert panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had recommended the approval of maribavir for post-transplant adult patients with cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection who have not responded to other antivirals.
- According to EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), maribavir could be indicated for CMV infection and/or disease after one or more conventional antiviral therapies in adults who have undergone hematopoietic stem cell transplant or solid organ transplant.
- CMV is one of the commonest infections seen in transplant patients. The CHMP’s positive view was based on data from the SOLSTICE trial, which tested maribavir against traditional antivirals such as ganciclovir, valganciclovir, foscarnet, or cidofovir.
- The decision paves the way for TAK to obtain full approval for maribavir in the region for CMV subject to marketing authorization from the European Commission (EC) which is expected to consider the CHMP’s recommendation in the coming months.
- In November, the FDA approved maribavir for post-transplant CMV infection.
