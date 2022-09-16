Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Teck Resources (TECK) and Nexa Resources (NEXA) late Thursday were upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The investment bank said it was selectively raising its ratings on mining and metals stocks that offer “deep value” or the prospect for higher earnings.

Southern Copper (SCCO) also was raised to Equal Weight from Underweight on the possibility of higher free cash flow and dividends, according to the Sept. 15 report.

"We are selectively turning more positive on mining equities as most stocks in our coverage trade at increasingly attractive stock valuations," Carlos de Alba, analyst at Morgan Stanley, said in the report.

Teck Resources (TECK) is the bank’s new top pick in the metals and mining industry on its increasing exposure to copper. The stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA value of 3.6 times compared with a 10-year average of 5.3 times. Its price-to-earnings ratio is 6.7 times based on Morgan Stanley’s new 2023 estimates, compared with a 10-year average of 11.6 times.

Morgan Stanley rating changes for metals & mining, Sept. 15 New Old Alcoa (AA) Overweight Equal Weight Teck Resources (TECK) Overweight Equal Weight Nexa Resources (NEXA) Overweight Equal Weight Southern Copper (SCCO) Equal Weight Underweight

Story developing....