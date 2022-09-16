Alcoa, Teck, Nexa upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Sep. 16, 2022 8:37 AM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)SCCO, TECK, NEXABy: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor

metal ingots

victorn/iStock via Getty Images

Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Teck Resources (TECK) and Nexa Resources (NEXA) late Thursday were upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The investment bank said it was selectively raising its ratings on mining and metals stocks that offer “deep value” or the prospect for higher earnings.

Southern Copper (SCCO) also was raised to Equal Weight from Underweight on the possibility of higher free cash flow and dividends, according to the Sept. 15 report.

"We are selectively turning more positive on mining equities as most stocks in our coverage trade at increasingly attractive stock valuations," Carlos de Alba, analyst at Morgan Stanley, said in the report.

Teck Resources (TECK) is the bank’s new top pick in the metals and mining industry on its increasing exposure to copper. The stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA value of 3.6 times compared with a 10-year average of 5.3 times. Its price-to-earnings ratio is 6.7 times based on Morgan Stanley’s new 2023 estimates, compared with a 10-year average of 11.6 times.

Morgan Stanley rating changes for metals & mining, Sept. 15
New Old
Alcoa (AA) Overweight Equal Weight
Teck Resources (TECK) Overweight Equal Weight
Nexa Resources (NEXA) Overweight Equal Weight
Southern Copper (SCCO) Equal Weight Underweight

Story developing....

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.