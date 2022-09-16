International Paper, Packaging Corp. of America cut to ‘Sell’ amid ‘massive inventory glut’

Sep. 16, 2022 8:41 AM ETInternational Paper Company (IP), PKGWRKBy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Paper mill plant.

tifonimages/iStock via Getty Images

Jefferies analyst Philip Ng downgraded both International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) and Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to Sell-equivalent ratings after his channel checks suggested a significant supply/demand disconnect.

Given a “massive inventory glut in containerboard”, the company expects price cuts are due to come in the immediate future. Additionally, a hold rating on WestRock (WRK) was reiterated due to similar concerns.

“Our contacts noted orders have softened the last few months, which isn't a total surprise given the broad based inventory de-stocking from the retailers recently as consumers rein in purchases due to the elevated inflation,” Ng explained. “With containerboard on allocation in the last 2 years, there was some double or triple ordering to secure supply, and with demand slowing abruptly & inventory at cycle highs exiting 2Q, orders have fallen off starting in July and have persisted through [September] as customers and containerboard manufacturers work through excess inventory.”

He added that “conditions could worsen into 2023”, exacerbating issues for the industry.

“While we see a challenging backdrop for IP, WRK, and PKG in the medium term, rivaling the GFC, balance sheets are in a good spot, and we don't see a dividend cut on the horizon,” Ng clarified. “Containerboard demand is a proxy for the economy and given its exposure to more cyclical end markets like durable goods, earnings and shares of IP, PKG, and WRK tend to see sharp corrections in a downturn.”

Alongside the downgrade of International Paper (IP) and Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) to Sell-equivalents, he slashed his price target on each to $31 from $40 and $112 to $130, respectively. Additionally, Ng cut his price target on WestRock (WRK) to $42 from a prior $45.

Shares of International Paper (IP) -5.09%, Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) -4.71%, and WestRock Company (WRK) -2.8% each declined sharply in premarket trading on Friday.

Read more on International Paper Company’s recent tender offer.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.