Jefferies analyst Philip Ng downgraded both International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) and Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to Sell-equivalent ratings after his channel checks suggested a significant supply/demand disconnect.

Given a “massive inventory glut in containerboard”, the company expects price cuts are due to come in the immediate future. Additionally, a hold rating on WestRock (WRK) was reiterated due to similar concerns.

“Our contacts noted orders have softened the last few months, which isn't a total surprise given the broad based inventory de-stocking from the retailers recently as consumers rein in purchases due to the elevated inflation,” Ng explained. “With containerboard on allocation in the last 2 years, there was some double or triple ordering to secure supply, and with demand slowing abruptly & inventory at cycle highs exiting 2Q, orders have fallen off starting in July and have persisted through [September] as customers and containerboard manufacturers work through excess inventory.”

He added that “conditions could worsen into 2023”, exacerbating issues for the industry.

“While we see a challenging backdrop for IP, WRK, and PKG in the medium term, rivaling the GFC, balance sheets are in a good spot, and we don't see a dividend cut on the horizon,” Ng clarified. “Containerboard demand is a proxy for the economy and given its exposure to more cyclical end markets like durable goods, earnings and shares of IP, PKG, and WRK tend to see sharp corrections in a downturn.”

Alongside the downgrade of International Paper (IP) and Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) to Sell-equivalents, he slashed his price target on each to $31 from $40 and $112 to $130, respectively. Additionally, Ng cut his price target on WestRock (WRK) to $42 from a prior $45.

Shares of International Paper (IP) -5.09%, Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) -4.71%, and WestRock Company (WRK) -2.8% each declined sharply in premarket trading on Friday.

