NV5 acquires KMK Technologies, strengthens building technology solutions

Sep. 16, 2022 8:39 AM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) has acquired a provider of technology design and consulting services, KMK Technologies.
  • KMK serves public and private sector clients that require advanced audiovisual, lighting, security, and IT systems for their facilities.
  • The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to the company’s earnings.
  • “KMK has designed the building technology infrastructure for numerous high-profile projects, and we look forward to integrating these capabilities into our Buildings and Clean Energy business. NV5’s ability to deliver both MEP and technology design provides a competitive advantage on projects requiring integrated technical capabilities, and the acquisition of KMK strengthens NV5’s position as a leader in building systems design and consulting,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman & CEO of NV5.

