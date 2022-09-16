Corporación América Airports reports 76% increase in August passenger traffic
Sep. 16, 2022 8:46 AM ETCorporación América Airports S.A. (CAAP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) on Friday reported a 76% Y/Y increase in passenger traffic in Aug., reaching 83.2% of Aug. 2019 levels.
- The growth was driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly Argentina, Italy and Brazil, helped by continued recovery in travel demand.
- International and domestic passenger traffic reached 83.2% and 80.9% of Aug. 2019 levels, respectively.
- Cargo volume increased 4.1% Y/Y and stood at 82.8% of Aug. 2019 levels, or at 84.2% when adjusting for discontinuation in Peru.
- ~70% of cargo volume came from Argentina and Brazil.
