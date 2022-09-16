All-cash home purchases stay well above prepandemic levels as mortgage rates surge

In the face of soaring U.S. mortgage rates, and thus higher interest payments, 31.4% of home purchases were paid for with all cash in July, according to a Friday report from real estate brokerage Redfin.

That's close to the eight-year high reached in February and up from 27.5% a year before, as mortgage rates doubled from the year-ago period. In fact, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.02% for the week ending September 16 - the highest level since late 2008 - compared with 5.89% in the prior week and 2.86% a year ago.

“The spike in interest rates is pricing some buyers out of the market, but it’s also helping some buyers get into the market because there’s less competition,” said Tampa Redfin agent Eric Auciello.

Redfin explained that all-cash purchases last year was a way for buyers to stand out among intense competition amid sub-3% mortgage rates and surging home prices. Furthermore, remote work was also said to have contributed to the all-cash boom since it enabled a record portion of homebuyers to relocate from more pricey parts of the country such as San Francisco. In turn, buyers could use equity to pay cash in a more affordable area like Las Vegas.

During July, the highest share of all-cash home purchases took place in Long Island, New York (66.5%) and West Palm Beach, Florida (56.4%), Redfin noted.

