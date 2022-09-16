Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) announced Friday that the Israel Ministry of Health greenlighted the use of its COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid in those aged 12 years and above for immunization against coronavirus disease.

In a separate announcement, NVAX said that Taiwan expanded the emergency use authorization granted for Nuvaxovid, allowing its use for immunization against COVID-19 adolescents aged 12 through 17.

The import and use permit issued by the Israeli ministry allows the use of the vaccine as a primary series and as a heterologous booster in those who have previously received messenger RNA vaccines. The decision was based on a recommendation by the Israeli Advisory Committee on Epidemics.

"Nuvaxovid is now available for use in Israel in individuals aged 12 and older as both a primary series and a booster regardless of previous vaccine history," Chief Executive Stanley C. Erck remarked.

Israel, one of the first few countries to rollout COVID-19 vaccines, has struck an agreement to procure 5M doses of Novavax (NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reported in January.

The decision by Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) was based on the company’s Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial, which indicated a ~78% efficacy for the vaccine in the age group when the Delta variant was dominant.