Novavax COVID-19 shot cleared in Israel; Taiwan expands use for adolescents

Sep. 16, 2022 8:48 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Germany Begins Novavax Covid Vaccinations

Carsten Koall/Getty Images News

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) announced Friday that the Israel Ministry of Health greenlighted the use of its COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid in those aged 12 years and above for immunization against coronavirus disease.

In a separate announcement, NVAX said that Taiwan expanded the emergency use authorization granted for Nuvaxovid, allowing its use for immunization against COVID-19 adolescents aged 12 through 17.

The import and use permit issued by the Israeli ministry allows the use of the vaccine as a primary series and as a heterologous booster in those who have previously received messenger RNA vaccines. The decision was based on a recommendation by the Israeli Advisory Committee on Epidemics.

"Nuvaxovid is now available for use in Israel in individuals aged 12 and older as both a primary series and a booster regardless of previous vaccine history," Chief Executive Stanley C. Erck remarked.

Israel, one of the first few countries to rollout COVID-19 vaccines, has struck an agreement to procure 5M doses of Novavax (NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reported in January.

The decision by Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) was based on the company’s Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial, which indicated a ~78% efficacy for the vaccine in the age group when the Delta variant was dominant.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.