Belite Bio receives approval of begin LBS-008 phase 3 trial in China

Sep. 16, 2022 8:51 AM ETBelite Bio, Inc (BLTE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Extreme Close Up Of Eye Of Man Against White Studio Background

monkeybusinessimages/iStock via Getty Images

  • Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) said on Friday it had received approval from the National Medical Products Administration of China to begin the Phase 3 trial of its drug, LBS-008, in adolescent with a rare type of eye disease called Stargardt disease STGD1.
  • A 2-year Phase 2 trial in adolescent STGD1 and a global Phase 3 trial in adolescent STGD1 are ongoing.
  • A Phase 3 trial, dubbed dragon, to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of LBS-008 in adolescent subjects had begun in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia, with several patients already enrolled.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.