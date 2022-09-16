Belite Bio receives approval of begin LBS-008 phase 3 trial in China
Sep. 16, 2022 8:51 AM ETBelite Bio, Inc (BLTE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) said on Friday it had received approval from the National Medical Products Administration of China to begin the Phase 3 trial of its drug, LBS-008, in adolescent with a rare type of eye disease called Stargardt disease STGD1.
- A 2-year Phase 2 trial in adolescent STGD1 and a global Phase 3 trial in adolescent STGD1 are ongoing.
- A Phase 3 trial, dubbed dragon, to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of LBS-008 in adolescent subjects had begun in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia, with several patients already enrolled.
