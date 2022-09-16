Sanofi's rare blood disorder Enjaymo gets EMA panel nod for EU approval

Sep. 16, 2022 8:54 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

European Union flag against European Parliament

artJazz

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) Enjaymo (sutimlimab) to treat hemolytic anemia in adult patients with cold agglutinin disease (CAD).
  • CAD is a rare autoimmune disorder characterized by the premature destruction of red blood cells (hemolysis). The body's immune system attacks the red blood cells and destroys them.
  • The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) said the benefits of the drug were seen in a phase 3 trial.
  • The European Commission, which generally follows the opinion of the CHMP, will now decide on the drug's approval.
  • Enjaymo was approved in the U.S. in February.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.