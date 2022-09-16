Sanofi's rare blood disorder Enjaymo gets EMA panel nod for EU approval
Sep. 16, 2022 8:54 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) Enjaymo (sutimlimab) to treat hemolytic anemia in adult patients with cold agglutinin disease (CAD).
- CAD is a rare autoimmune disorder characterized by the premature destruction of red blood cells (hemolysis). The body's immune system attacks the red blood cells and destroys them.
- The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) said the benefits of the drug were seen in a phase 3 trial.
- The European Commission, which generally follows the opinion of the CHMP, will now decide on the drug's approval.
- Enjaymo was approved in the U.S. in February.
