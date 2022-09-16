Kroger opens spoke in Birmingham, Alabama
Sep. 16, 2022 8:55 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Kroger (NYSE:KR) has added a new spoke in Birmingham, Alabama, thus extending its delivery network to the city.
- Located on West Oxmoor Drive in Birmingham's Jefferson County, the new spoke will operate as a seamless extension of the regional fulfillment center in Atlanta, making Kroger Delivery available to more customers in the greater Birmingham area. The ~50,000 sq ft facility employs over 160 new associates.
- The expansion to Birmingham represents an extension of a partnership between Kroger (KR) and Ocado Group to establish a delivery network that combines artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, and automation.
Comments