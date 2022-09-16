Rigetti announces new partnerships

Sep. 16, 2022 8:56 AM ETRigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) updates regarding its partnerships, Fab-1 facility, and status of its technology roadmap, ahead of its previously announced inaugural investor day.
  • “In addition, we’re excited to announce several key partnerships. These include a partnership with Bluefors to develop new modular dilution fridges to support our planned 336Q, 1,000+ qubit, and 4,000+ qubit quantum processing units. Earlier this week, we announced the public preview of our current 80Q Aspen-M-2 and 40Q Aspen-11 systems on Microsoft’s Azure Quantum. Rigetti quantum computers are now available on the world’s two largest public cloud platforms.” said Chad Rigetti, founder and CEO.
  • Company is embarking on a new collaboration with NVIDIA to develop a hybrid GPU-QPU workflow for climate modeling applications.
  • Company also has entered into a partnership with Bluefors, a leading provider of cryogenic systems, to develop next-generation cryogenic platforms expected to be used for Rigetti’s anticipated 336-qubit, 1,000+ qubit, and 4,000+ qubit quantum processing units

