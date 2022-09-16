Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) holder Pentwater Capital, which has said it plans to vote against the miner's sale to Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) said it purchased 2.5 million shares on Thursday. TRQ fell 2%, RIO dropped 1.4%.

Pentwater paid C$41/share for the 2.5 million shares for a total price of C$102.5 million. The fund also said it purchase TRQ shares on Tuesday through Thursday for a total of 4.23m shares this week. Pentwater Funds now owns about 27.7 million shares, representing a 13.8% stake in Turquoise Hill (TRQ), according to a statement late Thursday.

The increased stake comes after Pentwater Capital said Monday it doesn't plan to vote in favor of Rio Tinto's (RIO) C$43/share bid for the remainder of the miner it doesn't already own. Pentwater is the second largest holder of Turquoise Hill after Rio Tinto, which already owns more than 50% of TRQ.

Pentwater on Friday said it doesn't support the C$43/share bid for Turquoise Hill (TRQ) and is evaluating its options on what to do next. Turquoise (TRQ) holder SailingStone Capital earlier this month said it doesn't support Rio Tinto's offer for the company. SailingStone has a 2.1% stake in TRQ.

Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm said in a statement last Monday when TRQ agreed to the revised bid that there would be no further price increases.

" After extensive negotiations, the terms of the transaction are final and there will be no further price increase," Stausholm said in the statement.