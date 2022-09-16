Benitec Biopharma closes ~$17.9M underwritten public offering

Sep. 16, 2022 9:08 AM ETBenitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Gene therapy-focused biotechnology company Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) closed an ~$17.9M underwritten public offering of 29.81M shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 29.81M shares.
  • Each share was sold together with one warrant at a combined offering price of $0.60.
  • The net proceeds are intended to be used for the clinical development of BB-301, including the natural history lead-in study and the Phase 1b/2a BB-301 treatment study; continued advancement of development activities for other existing and new product candidates; general corporate purposes and strategic growth opportunities.
  • BNTC shares were trading -3.45% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release

