EMA panel recommends extending indication for Gilead's HIV drug Biktarvy to include kids

Sep. 16, 2022 9:11 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment

Justin Sullivan

  • The European Union drug regulator's human medicines committee has recommended a new dosage strength for Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) HIV drug Biktarvy and an extension of its indication, according to the highlights of their latest meeting released on Friday.
  • The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended the addition of a new strength for Biktarvy as 30 mg/120 mg/15 mg film-coated tablets.
  • The CHMP also recommended extending the indication of the drug to be used as a treatment for HIV in children from two years of age.
  • Accordingly, the full indication for Biktarvy as recommended by the CHMP would be for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and pediatric patients at least 2 years of age and weighing at least 14 kg without present or past evidence of viral resistance to the integrase inhibitor class, emtricitabine or tenofovir.
  • The CHMP on Friday also backed the expanded use of Gilead's (GILD) COVID-19 drug Veklury and cancer therapy Yescarta.
  • GILD stock -0.4% to $64.75 in premarket trading.

