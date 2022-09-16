EV Technology Group to acquire portfolio of brands of Ford, Maserati and Ferrari Coach Builders

Sep. 16, 2022 9:15 AM ETEVTGFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • EV Technology Group (OTCQB:EVTGF) has entered into a share exchange agreement with 1000310362 Ontario and its shareholder, to acquire a portfolio of intellectual property including iconic brands Officine Stampaggi Industriali, Fantuzzi, Marazzi and Brewster & Co.

  • Wouter Witvoet, CEO of EV Technology Group said, “EV Technology Group firmly believes in the future of electric vehicles, and currently the most efficient way to drive adoption is with the power of brands. By acquiring iconic vehicles, we take inspiration from the brand, including its design, values, heritage and ambition. This addition of four incredibly historic Companies within our portfolio is strategic and represents our trajectory to becoming one of the most prominent electric automotive brands of today.”

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.