EV Technology Group to acquire portfolio of brands of Ford, Maserati and Ferrari Coach Builders
Sep. 16, 2022 9:15 AM ETEVTGFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- EV Technology Group (OTCQB:EVTGF) has entered into a share exchange agreement with 1000310362 Ontario and its shareholder, to acquire a portfolio of intellectual property including iconic brands Officine Stampaggi Industriali, Fantuzzi, Marazzi and Brewster & Co.
Wouter Witvoet, CEO of EV Technology Group said, “EV Technology Group firmly believes in the future of electric vehicles, and currently the most efficient way to drive adoption is with the power of brands. By acquiring iconic vehicles, we take inspiration from the brand, including its design, values, heritage and ambition. This addition of four incredibly historic Companies within our portfolio is strategic and represents our trajectory to becoming one of the most prominent electric automotive brands of today.”
