Revive Therapeutics eyes clinical study of oral psilocybin thin film strip in 2023
Sep. 16, 2022 9:19 AM ETRevive Therapeutics Ltd. (RVVTF)MNMD, CMPS, CYBNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Revive Therapeutics (OTCQB:RVVTF) said it is planning on conducting a clinical trial of its oral psilocybin thin film strip in 2023.
- The candidate is under development for mental illness, substance abuse and neurological disorders.
- Separately, the company is in the midst of a phase 1/2 study with the University of Wisconsin-Madison to examine the safety and feasibility of psilocybin in adults with methamphetamine use disorder.
- Data from this trial will inform future pivotal clinical studies for the the oral psilocybin thin film strip product.
- Several other companies are examining psilocybin for mental health disorders, including Compass Pathways (CMPS), Cybin (CYBN), and MindMed (MNMD).
- Revive (OTCQB:RVVTF) is also developing bucillamine as a COVID-19 treatment.
