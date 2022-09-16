Stellantis and Renault halt production in Spain due to chip shortage - Reuters

Sep. 16, 2022 9:17 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA), RNLSY, RNSDFBy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Stellantis Dundee Engine Plant Continues Production In Michigan

Bill Pugliano

Major European automakers Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) and Renault SA (OTCPK:RNSDF) both plan to partially stop production due to chip shortages, according to Reuters.

Citing union officials, the report indicated that two Renault factories will halt production partially on Saturday. While exact details on the shutdowns are unclear, one factory is set for a total shutdown on the day, while the other will cancel shifts for “several days” in coming weeks. Stellantis (STLA), meanwhile, has reportedly canceled weekend evening shifts.

The shutdown is far from the first for the automakers due to a lack of microchips. For example, a union in Italy warned in July that the semiconductor shortage could cost Stellantis (STLA) the production of up to 220,000 vehicles in 2022.

Read more on Stellantis’ (STLA) recent union disputes in the United States.

