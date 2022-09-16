Stonepeak to acquire Intrado's safety business for $2.4B
Sep. 16, 2022 9:19 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Alternative investment firm Stonepeak has agreed to acquire technology leader Intrado's safety business for $2.4B.
- Intrado, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), will retain Digital Workflows, part of the company's life and safety segment.
- Intrado's safety business has been the foundation for 911 infrastructure in the U.S. for more than 40 years.
- The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, is expected to close in Q1 2023.
- APO shares were trading -1.66% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
