Stonepeak to acquire Intrado's safety business for $2.4B

Sep. 16, 2022 9:19 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski

  • Alternative investment firm Stonepeak has agreed to acquire technology leader Intrado's safety business for $2.4B.
  • Intrado, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), will retain Digital Workflows, part of the company's life and safety segment.
  • Intrado's safety business has been the foundation for 911 infrastructure in the U.S. for more than 40 years.
  • The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, is expected to close in Q1 2023.
  • APO shares were trading -1.66% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release

