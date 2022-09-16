At-Bay selects Guidewire Cyence to enhance cyber portfolio accumulation risk management
Sep. 16, 2022 9:19 AM ETGuidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- At-Bay has chosen Guidewire’s (NYSE:GWRE) cyber risk modeling and analytics product, Cyence, to further bolster its view, and management of, aggregation risk, within its growing cyber insurance portfolio.
- Cyber risk aggregation is an important area of risk that every insurer should be actively monitoring and managing within their cyber portfolio.
- By combining world-class technology with industry-leading insurance expertise, At-Bay aims to provide the clarity and confidence that businesses need to address digital risk head on.
- "We are pleased by their vote of confidence in our cyber capabilities and look forward to infusing data analytics to help At-Bay’s clients meet digital risk head-on.” said Charles Clarke, Group Vice President, Analytics Sales & Advisory, Guidewire.
