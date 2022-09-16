Stada's biosimilar to Roche's eye drug Lucentis gets EMA panel backing for EU approval
- A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Stada's (OTC:STDAY) (OTC:STDAF) Ximluci, a biosimilar of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) eye drug Lucentis, in the EU.
- The positive opinion for Ximluci by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) is for treating neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), visual impairment due to diabetic macular oedema (DME), proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR), vision impairment due to macular oedema secondary to retinal vein occlusion, and visual impairment due to choroidal neovascularisation (CNV).
- The European Commission, which generally follows the opinion of the CHMP, will now decide on Ximluci's approval.
- In August, Coherus BioSciences' (CHRS) Cimerli, a biosimilar interchangeable with Lucentis, was approved in the U.S.
Comments