Baidu shares slip despite new upbeat views from UBS

Sep. 16, 2022 9:21 AM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor

Baidu Headquarters

V2images/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares dipped 2% in pre-market trading, Friday, despite getting positive new sentiment from analyst Wei Xiong at UBS.

Xiong initiated his coverage of Baidu (BIDU) with a buy rating, saying that the company's long-term potential is "undervalued", and that its core advertising revenue is likely to sustain "mid-to-high single digit growth" over the long term. Xiong also cited some up-and-coming opportunities that should give Baidu (BIDU) a boost in the years ahead.

Xiong said Baidu (BIDU) stands to gain from "incremental opportunities from e-commerce and short-form. videos," as well as "significant long-term opportunities in autonomous driving, where Baidu is solidifying its leadership in robotaxi services."

Earlier this month, Baidu (BIDU) got a lift as J.P. Morgan analyst Alex Yao raised his rating on the company's stock due to opportunities in online advertising.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus strong buy rating on Baidu's (BIDU) stock, while Seeking Alpha authors give a buy rating to company's shares. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which typically outperforms the stock market, says Baidu's (BIDU) stock gets a hold rating.

