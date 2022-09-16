Aditxt dips on pricing of $20M public offering
Sep. 16, 2022 9:26 AM ETAditxt, Inc. (ADTX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) plummets 45% premarket on pricing of a public offering of 3,333,333 shares of its common stock together with warrants to purchase up to 3,333,333 shares of its common stock at a combined offering price to the public of $6.00/share and associated warrants.
- The warrants will have an exercise price of $6.00/share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance, and will expire five years following the date of issuance.
- The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about September 20, 2022.
- The gross proceeds to the company from the offering are expected to be ~$20M.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include research and development expenses, capital expenditures, working capital and general and administrative expenses, and potential acquisitions of or investments in businesses, products and technologies that complement our business, although the company has no present commitments or agreements to make any such acquisitions or investments.
Comments (1)