Catalyst Pharma falls after a series of insider sales

Sep. 16, 2022 9:28 AM ETCatalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Multiple insider sales have hurt commercial-stage biotech Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) as the company became a notable decliner in the pre-market trading Friday with a drop of ~7%.
  • The sellers include CPRX, co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Patrick McEnany, who has sold ~$15.8M worth of company shares in two separate transactions on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to an SEC filing.
  • McEnany, who has served as the CEO since the company's formation in 2002, has sold more than 1.0M CPRX shares as part of an option exercise, cutting his stake by ~21%.
  • Other notable sellers include Chief Operating Officer Steven Miller, who has sold ~653.8K CPRX shares for a total value of ~$1.8M.
  • Executed in three separate transactions on Tuesday, the sale has reduced Miller’s stake in the company by ~14%.
  • Insider selling comes at a time when CPRX shares are trading at more than double the year-ago levels, as shown in this graph.

