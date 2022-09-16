Catalyst Pharma falls after a series of insider sales
Sep. 16, 2022 9:28 AM ETCatalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Multiple insider sales have hurt commercial-stage biotech Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) as the company became a notable decliner in the pre-market trading Friday with a drop of ~7%.
- The sellers include CPRX, co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Patrick McEnany, who has sold ~$15.8M worth of company shares in two separate transactions on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to an SEC filing.
- McEnany, who has served as the CEO since the company's formation in 2002, has sold more than 1.0M CPRX shares as part of an option exercise, cutting his stake by ~21%.
- Other notable sellers include Chief Operating Officer Steven Miller, who has sold ~653.8K CPRX shares for a total value of ~$1.8M.
- Executed in three separate transactions on Tuesday, the sale has reduced Miller’s stake in the company by ~14%.
- Insider selling comes at a time when CPRX shares are trading at more than double the year-ago levels, as shown in this graph.
