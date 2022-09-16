EMA panel recommends extending indication for BeiGene's cancer drug Brukinsa

Sep. 16, 2022 9:31 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • The European Union drug regulator's human medicines committee has recommended extending the indication for BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) cancer drug Brukinsa, according to the highlights of their latest meeting released on Friday.
  • The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended adopting a new indication for Brukinsa as a monotherapy for the treatment of marginal zone lymphoma (MZL).
  • MZL is the second most common non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), accounting for about seven to eight percent of all NHL cases.
  • Brukinsa was already approved in the European Union for the treatment of Waldenstrom's macroglobulinaemia, a rare type of cancer that begins in the white blood cells.
