EMA panel recommends extending indication for BeiGene's cancer drug Brukinsa
Sep. 16, 2022 9:31 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- The European Union drug regulator's human medicines committee has recommended extending the indication for BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) cancer drug Brukinsa, according to the highlights of their latest meeting released on Friday.
- The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended adopting a new indication for Brukinsa as a monotherapy for the treatment of marginal zone lymphoma (MZL).
- MZL is the second most common non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), accounting for about seven to eight percent of all NHL cases.
- Brukinsa was already approved in the European Union for the treatment of Waldenstrom's macroglobulinaemia, a rare type of cancer that begins in the white blood cells.
- U.S.-listed shares of BeiGene (BGNE) opened 1.4% lower at $158.43.
