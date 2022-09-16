World Wrestling Entertainment adds two to board

Sep. 16, 2022

Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2014 International CES

Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

  • World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) has added Michelle McKenna and JoEllen Lyons Dillon to its board of directors.
  • Over the past 10 years, McKenna has served as chief information officer for the National Football League, and had previously worked at Disney and Universal Studios. She also serves on the board of directors at RingCentral.
  • Dillon's experience rests in global business, mergers/acquisitions and legal. She had previously served on the board at Mylan from 2014-2020, and has been on the Viatris board (the combination of Mylan with Upjohn) since November 2020.
  • “Michelle and JoEllen bring to WWE’s Board of Directors incredible experience across key areas that we believe will benefit our organization,” said WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon.

Comments (1)

