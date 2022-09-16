Pfizer's Xalkori gets EMA panel nod for expanded use in blood cancer subtypes

Sep. 16, 2022 9:47 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the expanded approval of Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Xalkori for two more uses — to treat certain children with anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL), and inflammatory myofibroblastic tumor (IMT).
  • The positive opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) was for treating patients age ≥6 years to <18 years with relapsed or refractory systemic anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)‑positive ALCL.
  • The CHMP nod was also for treating patients age ≥6 years to <18 years with recurrent or refractory ALK‑positive unresectable IMT.
  • The European Commission, which generally follows the opinion of the CHMP, will now decide on the drug's approval for these expanded uses.

