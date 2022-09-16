EMA panel recommends extending use of AbbVie's Skyrizi drug to treat Crohn's disease

  • The European Union drug regulator's human medicines committee has recommended extending the indication for AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) psoriasis and arthritis drug Skyrizi, according to the highlights of their latest meeting released on Friday.
  • The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended the use of Skyrizi as a treatment for adults with moderate to severe Crohn's disease.
  • Crohn's disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease that causes swelling of the tissues in the digestive tract.
  • Skyrizi was already approved in the European Union for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis.
