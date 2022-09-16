Consumer sentiment improves a bit further in September, falls short of expectations
Sep. 16, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor4 Comments
- September University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment: 59.5 vs. 60.0 consensus and 58.2 prior.
- Expectations: 59.9 vs. 59.7 expected and 58.0 prior.
- Current conditions: 58.9 vs 60.8 expected and 58.6 prior.
- Year-ahead inflation expectations: +4.6% vs. +4.6% expected +4.8% prior. That's the lowest reading since September 2021.
- Survey respondents expect inflation to be 2.80% over the next five years, down from both consensus and final August print of 2.90%.
- "After the marked improvement in sentiment in August, consumers showed signs of uncertainty over the trajectory of the economy," said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.
- "At 2.8%, median long run inflation expectations fell below the 2.9-3.1% range for the first time since July 2021. However, it is unclear if these improvements will persist, as consumers continued to exhibit substantial uncertainty over the future trajectory of prices," she added.
- Earlier this week, (Sep. 13) CPI climbs 8.3% Y/Y in August, exceeding consensus.
Comments (4)