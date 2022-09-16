JanOne to acquire Soin Therapeutics
Sep. 16, 2022 10:04 AM ETJanOne Inc. (JAN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) has executed a term sheet to acquire Soin Therapeutics and its product, a patent-pending, novel formulation of low dose naltrexone.
- The product, that JanOne will name Jan123, is being developed for the treatment of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, a severe, chronic pain generally affecting the arms or legs.
- The transaction has a value of $13M, with up to an additional $17M in value depending on the magnitude of the revenues ultimately generated by the Jan123 product, for a total value of up to $30M.
- Following completion of the transaction, JanOne will work to advance JAN123 through GMP manufacturing and into clinical trials.
- The Company anticipates filing an Investigational New Drug application in 2023 and beginning clinical development later in the year.
Comments