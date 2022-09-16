EMA panel recommends extending indication for Novartis' Revolade drug
Sep. 16, 2022
- The European Union drug regulator's human medicines committee has recommended extending the indication for Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) receptor agonist Revolade, according to the highlights of their latest meeting released on Friday.
- The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended adopting an extension for Revolade to include its use in adults with refractory immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) regardless of time since initial diagnosis.
- ITP is a disorder in which the body has unusually low levels of platelets, which are blood cells that help blood clot. This can lead to easy or excessive bruising and bleeding.
- Revolade had earlier been indicated for the treatment of adults with primary ITP lasting six months or longer from diagnosis who are refractory to other treatments.
- Revolade was already approved in the European Union for the treatment of primary ITP in adults with chronic hepatitis C virus, and for the treatment of adults with severe aplastic anemia.
