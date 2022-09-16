Viasat, Inmarsat get UK government approval for combination

Sep. 16, 2022 10:16 AM ETViasat, Inc. (VSAT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Satellite on planet background

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Inmarsat have received approval from the UK government for their proposed combination.
  • The UK's secretary of state for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy announced the deal doesn't pose a risk to national security.
  • That follows a March commitment by Viasat and Inmarsat to strengthen national space strategy, including expanding highly skilled jobs in key areas, and a 30% increase in overall research and development spending in the UK.
  • Viasat (VSAT) had agreed to purchase Inmarsat in a transaction valued at $7.3 billion in November.

