Viasat, Inmarsat get UK government approval for combination
Sep. 16, 2022 10:16 AM ETViasat, Inc. (VSAT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Inmarsat have received approval from the UK government for their proposed combination.
- The UK's secretary of state for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy announced the deal doesn't pose a risk to national security.
- That follows a March commitment by Viasat and Inmarsat to strengthen national space strategy, including expanding highly skilled jobs in key areas, and a 30% increase in overall research and development spending in the UK.
- Viasat (VSAT) had agreed to purchase Inmarsat in a transaction valued at $7.3 billion in November.
Comments