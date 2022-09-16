Evergrande starts mass production of EV models

entrance of China Evergrande Center

LewisTsePuiLung

China Evergrande Group (OTC:EVGRF) shares gained sharply on Friday as its EV unit indicated it has begun mass production of its Hengchi 5 electric vehicle.

“On December 30 last year, the first car of the Hengchi 5 rolled off the assembly line; on July 6, the global pre-sale started, with orders exceeding 37,000 units in less than 15 days; today, the Hengchi 5 was officially mass-produced, and delivery will begin in October,” the company said in a statement.

US-listed shares of the heavily-indebted real estate conglomerate rose 5.37% on Friday.

Read more on recent actions by lenders to seize the company’s headquarters.

