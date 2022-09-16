TikTok parent ByteDance said to offer to buy back $3B in its shares as IPO delayed

ByteDance (BDNCE), the parent of the TikTok short video app, is said to be offering to buy back as much as $3 billion of its shares from investors as its plan for an initial public offering are on hold.

ByteDance (BDNCE) is offering just under $177/share to investors for an implied valuation for the company of $300 billion, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited a memo.

The news comes after ByteDance (BDNCE)

CFO Julie Gao told an employee meeting that the company is staying a private entity for the time being, according to a report earlier this month. That's despite one of the world's biggest private valuations: ByteDance was likely worth $400B at its peak, and likely closer to $300B now amid a macro growth pullback.

ByteDanc'se TikTok short-video social app grew exponentially, sending ripples through plans of its rivals, the biggest social-media names in the world: Meta Platforms (META), YouTube (GOOG) (GOOGL), Twitter (TWTR), Snap (SNAP), and Pinterest (PINS).

The Information reported in late October that ByteDance was valued at $320 billion in a sale to a Middle Eastern billionaire and was valued at $350B in a sale to a hedge fund. The figures were below the $400B the TikTok parent was valued at in private transactions before China started its crackdown on the tech sector.