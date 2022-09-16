Shopify institutes new, equity-focused employee compensation system

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) announced Friday that it is instituting a new compensation system aimed at "bringing agency" to employees in salary discussions.

Flex Comp, as the system is called, will allow employees to choose how they are compensated via cash, restricted stock units (RSUs), or options.

“We also killed the one-year cliff on equity, so vesting begins right away, and, because life happens, allocation windows will open a few times a year,” the company said. “This means your equity will no longer be tied to the quarter you started, and you can adjust your choices as your needs change.”

The press release added that the company will “thank” employees who select RSUs or options with a “5% bonus on any extra equity they choose.”

Shares of Shopify (SHOP) declined 5.67% in Friday’s trading, bringing 2022 declines to over 76%.

