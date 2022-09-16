Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) stock dropped 19% in morning trading Friday after it filed a prospectus for the possible sale of 401M shares plus warrants.

Shares of Getty, which went public through a SPAC deal in July, opened at $11.25. The stock recently changed hands at $10.80 at around 10:30 p.m. ET.

Earlier Friday, Getty filed a prospectus with the SEC for 401M Class A common shares plus warrants to buy up to 25M Class A common shares.

Getty merged with SPAC CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in July through a deal that pegged the enterprise value of the combined company at $4.8B. CC Neuberger and Getty completed their merger on July 22.