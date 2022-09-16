Getty Images stock drops 19% amid prospectus filing with SEC

Sep. 16, 2022 10:54 AM ETGetty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor3 Comments

Private Equity Firm Acquires Getty Images For $2.4 Billion

Robert Giroux/Getty Images News

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) stock dropped 19% in morning trading Friday after it filed a prospectus for the possible sale of 401M shares plus warrants.

Shares of Getty, which went public through a SPAC deal in July, opened at $11.25. The stock recently changed hands at $10.80 at around 10:30 p.m. ET.

Earlier Friday, Getty filed a prospectus with the SEC for 401M Class A common shares plus warrants to buy up to 25M Class A common shares.

Getty merged with SPAC CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in July through a deal that pegged the enterprise value of the combined company at $4.8B. CC Neuberger and Getty completed their merger on July 22.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.