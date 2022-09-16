A federal judge on Friday denied 3M's (NYSE:MMM) request for a contractor immunity defense in cases pertaining to so-called "forever chemicals." The decision may mean that the cases will go before a jury to decide if 3M is immune to legal claims.

"Defendants’ motion for summary judgment on the government contractor immunity defense is denied," Richard Mark Gergel, U.S. District Judge for the District of South Carolina, said in the ruling.

3M is among the companies that face lawsuits nationwide that allege contamination from the chemicals perfluorooctane sulfonate and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOS/PFOA) in aqueous firefighting foam (AFFF). The synthetic substances have been dubbed "forever chemicals" because they're slow to break down in the environment and people's bodies. The foams were primarily used at airports and military bases throughout the United States.

More than 13,000 cases were consolidated in federal multidistrict litigation overseen by Judge Gergel.

In seeking a dismissal of the cases, 3M is among the defendants that have argued they’re not liable for damages. They claim they sold the firefighting materials to the government at its request and in compliance with contracts.

Seeking Alpha contributor Valuentum has a Hold rating on 3M (MMM) because of its legal liabilities and debt. Columnist Dividend Sensei rates 3M (MMM) as a Strong Buy on its dividend history.