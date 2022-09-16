Federal Reserve inspects Goldman Sachs consumer banking unit in new review - report
Sep. 16, 2022 11:13 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs's (NYSE:GS) Marcus digital consumer bank has come under review from the Federal Reserve, as the six-year-old unit is expected to lose over $1.2B in 2022, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Officials at the central bank are going beyond their typical oversight of the Wall Street titan by focusing on the relatively new Marcus business. The specifics of the examination were not mentioned.
- Of note, Marcus has not been subject to any wrongdoing, Bloomberg said, but the Fed's review adds pressure to the firm's management to show that the unit is under control in the wake of its increased cash burn.
- For Goldman's (GS) Q2 earnings, meanwhile, Consumer Banking revenue jumped 67% Y/Y to $608M, mostly from higher balances in credit cards and deposits. Still, the investment bank's total net revenue came in lower both Q/Q and Y/Y, reflecting less activity in debt and equity underwriting and M&A deals.
- Towards the end of August, Bloomberg reported that Goldman Sachs considered delaying a full introduction of Marcus checking.
Comments