Catalyst watch: Eyes On Nvidia, Salesforce, Rocket Lab, Rumble and Qualcomm
Monday - September 19
- Volatility watch - Options trading volume is high again on Lucid Group (LCID). Short interest is elevated on IGM Biosciences (IGMS). Social media interest on Adobe (ADBE) jumped significantly following the company's earnings report.
- All week - The conference schedule features the Wells Fargo Consumer Conference, the J.P. Morgan 13th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference, the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference, the Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference, the Credit Suisse Houston Oil & Gas Conference, the Jefferies Pet Care & Wellness Conference, the Wolfe Research Fall Consumer Conference, and the D.A. Davidson 21st Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference.
- All day - Conservative YouTube competitor Rumble (RUM) starts trading on the Nasdaq after a de-spac transaction.
- 10:15 a.m. Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) will host an investor meeting to provide investors with an update on the apparel giant's strategic growth plan and key initiatives. Shares of Ralph Lauren have rallied in the past after similar events. Analysts are watching in particular if the apparel giant makes a change to its current mid-teens operating margin target for the medium term.
Tuesday - September 20
- All day - Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang will give a keynote address at the GTC 2022 Conference. Shares of Nvidia have been active in the past after the company's GTC event attracted investor interest and new bull ratings.
- All day - Salesforce (CRM) will hold its annual DreamForce conference. Co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Bret Taylor are scheduled to speak, as well as Vimeo (VMEO) CEO Anjali Sud, NBA Hall-of-Famer Magic Johnson, and former U.S. Vice President Al Gore.
- All day - Sumo Logic (SUMO) will host an Investor Day event.
- 1:00 p.m. Omnicell (OMCL) will host an Investor Day event. The management team will cover the company's business strategy, industry position and long-term financial outlook.
Wednesday - September 21
- All day - Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) will host an investor day with management planning to outline the company's current roadmap, development of the Neutron launch vehicle and future growth opportunities. Deutsche Bank issued a catalyst call buy idea on Rocket Lab ahead of the event.
- All day - Biotech firm Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNS) is expected to start trading.
- 10:00 a.m. Grainger (GWW) and iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) both have investor day events scheduled.
- 2:00 p.m. The Federal Reserve's policy-making committee will announce its decision on interest rates. At publication time, futures trading was implying an 84% probability of a 75-point rate hike and a 16% probability of a 100-point rate increase.
- 2:30 p.m. Federal Reserve Board President Jerome Powell will hold a press conference.
Thursday - September 22
- All day - Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) will hold its Capital Markets Day event in what is typically a closely-watched event in the aviation industry.
- All day - HealthStream (HSTM) will host a three-hour virtual Investor Day. The company plans to issue financial updates and discuss plans to continue to grow through innovation.
- All day - Immune therapeutics developer Alopexx (ALPX) is expected to start trading.
- All day - Entegris (ENTG) will hold an investor and analyst meeting.
- All day - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) will conduct an Investor Day event featuring presentations from top execs covering Columbia, SOREL, Mountain Hardwear and prAna’s product innovations, strategies, and growth plans.
- 3:00 p.m. Qualcomm (QCOM) will hold an Automotive Investor Day event that will include discussion on its Snapdragon digital chassis and the $19B pipeline opportunity it sees in the auto part of the business.
- 5:30 p.m. FedEx (FDX) will hold a conference call after reporting earnings. While the shipping giant already rattled the market with a sharp cut in guidance, the cadence and granular details from management could impact UPS (UPS) and the transportation sector in general.
Friday - September 23
- All week - The week as a whole could have some support from the recent trend of the stock market bouncing back from the extra volatility seen with the expirations of options. The S&P 500 Index has gained in six of the last eight post-OpEx weeks and the spread between the performance in the week before options expirations and the week after is reported to be the widest since 1990.
