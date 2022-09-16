Vigil draws bullish view at Wedbush on upcoming readout for lead asset
Sep. 16, 2022 11:27 AM ETVigil Neuroscience, Inc. (VIGL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Wedbush Securities has launched its coverage on the newly IPO'ed biotech Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) with an Outperform recommendation citing an upcoming Phase 1 data readout for the company's lead candidate, VGL101.
- VGL101 targeted at the rare neurological disease adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), is currently undergoing a Phase 1 trial involving healthy volunteers in Australia with topline data expected in Q4 2022.
- "We do see the preliminary healthy volunteer readout as providing important insight into both VGL101's safety profile and target engagement," Wedbush analyst Laura Chico wrote with a 12-month price target of $12 for VIGL.
- The analyst argues that the company's focus on the TREM2 receptor represents a newer neurodegenerative target. Still, given the evidence suggesting its role in Alzheimer's disease, its value for neurodegenerative space is worth considering, she added.
- VIGL raised $98M in gross proceeds from its January IPO.
