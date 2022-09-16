Annexon started as a buy at Jefferies on market potential of candidates, data catalysts

Sep. 16, 2022 12:04 PM ETAnnexon, Inc. (ANNX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Markets Open As Volatility Continues

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

  • Jefferies has initiated Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) with a buy rating saying that the company's candidates for conditions including Huntington's disease, Guillain-Barre Syndrome, and geographic atrophy are promising and have a large market potential.
  • The firm has a $12 price target (~89% upside based on Thursday's close).
  • Analyst Suji Jeong said that candidate ANX005 for Huntington's disease ("HD") has the potential to become the first disease-modifying therapy for the condition. It is currently in phase 2 for that indication. Jeong sets peak sales estimates of ANX005 in HD in the US and Europe at ~$400M.
  • On ANX007 for geographic atrophy, currently in phase 2, Jeong wrote that it could address a market of 245K in the US. The analyst sees peak sales of ~$420M.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Annexon (ANNX) as a buy with strong grades for momentum, growth, and revisions.

