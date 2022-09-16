U.S. homebuyers buy the dip as prices cool in August vs. July, report shows

"Patient buyers were rewarded in August, as prices softened from July. Sales increased as buyers 'bought the dip' – which was not the trend many people were expecting," said Re/Max CEO and President Nick Bailey. That resulted in a modest decline in the number of homes for sale at the time.

August's median sales price was $410K, down 2.4% from the prior month but up 7% year-over-year, according to Re/Max's report, which surveyed 51 U.S. metro areas. For inventory, months' supply slipped to 1.6 from 1.7 in July, though increased from 1.2 a year before.

Furthermore, the number of newly listed homes fell 12.8% from July and -13.1% from August 2021. Dover, Delaware (-59.4%) and Milwaukee, Wisconsin (-33.6) turned in the biggest Y/Y decline in new listings.

In another sign that rebalancing is taking hold in the housing market, home sellers accepted offers below their listing price on average last month. Specifically, the average close-to-list price ratio in August was 99%, meaning that homes sold for 1% below the asking price. That compares with 101% in July and 104% in April.

As home prices cooled off a bit during the month, the overall number of home sales gained 5.3% M/M, but down 20.1% from the year-ago period.

"The late-summer burst of activity underscores the housing market's resiliency. Despite the uptick in interest rates and concerns about the economy, demand remains strong," Bailey said.

Earlier, all-cash home purchases stay well above pre-pandemic levels as mortgage rates surge.