YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is moving forward on its own personal battle front against TikTok (BDNCE), with plans on the way to more aggressively turn on money-earning opportunities on its own short-form videos.

The company is readying an announcement to lower barriers to entry for its partner program at YouTube Shorts, allowing more video creators to make money there, according to audio from an internal meeting cited by The New York Times.

It would mean a relaxing of previous rules limiting monetization to creators with at least 1,000 subscribers whose audiences watched at least 4,000 hours of their videos.

And the report notes it means bringing advertisements to YouTube Shorts, the short-form vertically oriented videos that YouTube introduced in 2020 in response to TikTok's explosive rise in that format. YouTube will pay creators 45% of the ad funding, the NYT says, vs. traditional YouTube creators' 55% of the cut.

YouTube Shorts is seeing 30B views per day from 1.5B viewers every month, Google says; CEO Sundar Pichai cites TikTok's rivalry as one reason that Google isn't monopolizing its markets, while noting YouTube Shorts is off to a "great start."