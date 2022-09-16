Gene-editing company Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) reversed pre-market gains on Friday morning as Wall Street weighed in on the company’s early data readouts for CRISPR candidates NTLA-2001 and NTLA-2002.

Regeneron (REGN), which has partnered for studies of NTLA-2001 in transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis, is trading flat.

Meanwhile, NTLA’s peers in the gene editing space, such as Verve Therapeutics (VERV), Editas Medicine (EDIT), Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO), and Beam Therapeutics (BEAM), are trading sharply lower.

The interim data for NTLA-2002 from the company’s Phase 1/2 trial for the candidate in hereditary angioedema (HAE) indicated favorable biomarker and clinical data from initial six adult patients, Intellia (NTLA) said.

The trial permitted prophylaxis medications, and two out of three patients in the low-dose cohort did not develop an HAE attack even after the investigators withdrew the prophylaxis therapy following the 16-week primary observation period.

However, Citi analyst David Lebowitz who has a Sell rating on NTLA, doubted the effect arguing that the continuation of prophylaxis therapy has confounded the results.

Cowen analyst Joseph Thome with an Outperform rating on the stock, welcomed the early but convincing HAE data. “The HAE market is competitive, though given the unmet need despite available options, our consultants support the potential of a one-time therapy to manage symptoms,” he added.

Meanwhile, RBC Capital Markets analyst Luca Issi with an Outperform rating lamented the lack of significant updates on the regulatory timelines. He noted that the full data set disclosed at a subsequent conference call raised a few safety concerns.

In June 2021, NTLA rallied its gene editing peers after highlighting the potential of in-vivo CRISPR genome editing for the first time in humans with Phase 1 data for the CRISPR candidate NTLA-2001 in ATTR amyloidosis.