Know Labs stock trades slightly higher after NYSE uplisting, $7M IPO

Sep. 16, 2022 12:28 PM ETKnow Labs, Inc. (KNW)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Know Labs (NYSEMKT:KNW) stock was trading slightly higher after the medtech company uplisted its shares to NYSE and conducted a $7M initial public offering.

Shares of Know Labs opened at $3 after pricing at $2 per share. The stock recently changed hands at $2.09 at around 11:45 a.m. ET.

Know Labs offered 3.6M shares for $2 per share. Underwriters were given a 45-day option to buy up to 540K additional shares for $2 per share. The stock was previously traded OTC, closing at $2.53 on Thursday.

Based in Seattle, Know Labs has developed a non-invasive device for blood glucose monitoring.

The deal was upsized from a proposal filed in August that had the company offering 3M shares for $2 per share.

