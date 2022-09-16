Gravity gains as 'Ragnarok Origin' hits more markets

Sep. 16, 2022 12:41 PM ETGravity Co., Ltd. (GRVY)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

  • Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) is bucking a sharply lower market in Communications stocks and overall, up 3.3% Friday after it announced the successful launch of its game Ragnarok Origin in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.
  • The product - a massively multiplayer online role-playing game - was launched to success in Korea in July 2020, after which it was a top grosser in app stores for three months.
  • That was followed by a top launch in Japan in June 2021, and a successful debut in the United States and Canada in November 2021.
  • Gravity's key offering, Ragnarok Online, is popular in Japan and Taiwan and available across 91 markets and countries.
  • Last week, Gravity launched its first play-to-earn game in the Ragnarok Online milieu.

